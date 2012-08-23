FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea's Dongbu beats out Electrolux in Daewoo Elec sale
#Basic Materials
August 23, 2012

S.Korea's Dongbu beats out Electrolux in Daewoo Elec sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 23 (Reuters) - South Korea’s mid-sized conglomerate Dongbu Group was picked as the preferred bidder to buy home appliance maker Daewoo Electronics, group affiliate Dongbu CNI Co said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Dongbu beat out bids by Electrolux and South Korea’s SM Group. Dongbu submitted the highest bid at about 370 billion Korean won ($326 million), a source with direct knowledge of the matter previously told Reuters.

Dongbu teamed up with private equity funds KTB and CXC to finance the acquisition, a Dongbu Group official said, adding Dongbu is expected to contribute about half the cost of acquisition while the financial investors contribute the rest.

The semiconductor-to-finance Dongbu Group said it expects to benefit from Daewoo’s home appliance business and the group’s existing operations in semiconductors, light-emitting diodes and robots.

$1 = 1,135.9500 Korean won Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
