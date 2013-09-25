FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Daewoo Shipbuilding wins $534 mln jack-up rig order from Maersk Drilling
September 25, 2013 / 1:56 AM / 4 years ago

Daewoo Shipbuilding wins $534 mln jack-up rig order from Maersk Drilling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd said on Tuesday it had won a 572.8 billion won ($534 million) order to build a large jack-up rig for Denmark’s Maersk Drilling, a unit of the A.P. Moller-Maersk Group.

The South Korean shipbuilder said in a statement it was its first successful order for a large jack-up rig since 1983. The rig is expected to be delivered around mid-2016 and placed in a region near Norway. ($1 = 1072.3000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)

