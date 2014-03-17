FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 17, 2014 / 1:30 AM / 4 years ago

S.Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding wins $316 mln LNG vessel order

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 17 (Reuters) - Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd said on Monday it has won a 339.3 billion won ($316 million) order to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier for Russian state-owned shipper Sovcomflot.

A spokesman for the South Korean shipbuilder said the order is the first of 16 gas carriers that Daewoo agreed in July last year to reserve construction slots for future building, intended for use in Russia’s Yamal natural gas development project.

Daewoo said the LNG carrier, which will be an icebreaker, is due to be delivered by June, 2016. ($1 = 1072.8000 Korean Won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Ed Davies)

