FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Discount retailer Daffy's files for bankruptcy
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2012 / 11:56 PM / 5 years ago

Discount retailer Daffy's files for bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Daffy‘s, the New York area chain specializing in discounted designer labels, filed for bankruptcy protection on Wednesday.

The filing follows its announcement last month that it would liquidate its 19 stores.

The off-price clothing chain’s bankruptcy comes after two other discount retailers, Syms Corp and Filene’s Basement, filed for bankruptcy late last year.

According to the Chapter 11 filing in New York federal court, Daffy’s 30 largest unsecured creditors are owed amounts ranging from $54,000 to $613,000.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.