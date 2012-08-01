Discount retailer Daffy's files for bankruptcy

NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Daffy‘s, the New York area chain specializing in discounted designer labels, filed for bankruptcy protection on Wednesday.

The filing follows its announcement last month that it would liquidate its 19 stores.

The off-price clothing chain’s bankruptcy comes after two other discount retailers, Syms Corp and Filene’s Basement, filed for bankruptcy late last year.

According to the Chapter 11 filing in New York federal court, Daffy’s 30 largest unsecured creditors are owed amounts ranging from $54,000 to $613,000.