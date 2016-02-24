FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Country Garden says studying deal to buy Hong Kong insurance asset
February 24, 2016 / 9:32 AM / 2 years ago

Country Garden says studying deal to buy Hong Kong insurance asset

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Chinese developer Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd said on Wednesday it was studying a deal to buy the insurance business of Hong Kong’s Dah Sing Financial Holdings.

Country Garden Chief Finance Officer Wu Jian Bin told reporters an insurance business would bring synergy to the group’s property business, without elaborating further. He said a decision has not been made.

Reuters reported early this month that Country Garden and China’s biggest insurer China Life were among those that have flagged their interest to bid for the $1 billion Dah Sing Life Assurance Co Ltd.

Country Garden has also submitted an application to issue more Panda bonds this year, the company said.

The bond issue comes after receiving regulatory approval to issue 20 billion yuan ($3.06 billion) Panda bonds via private placement in December, Wu said. ($1 = 6.5350 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Anand Basu)

