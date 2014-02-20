FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-BRIEF-Dah Chong FY 2013 net profit HK$901 mln, down 13.8 pct
February 20, 2014 / 4:55 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Dah Chong FY 2013 net profit HK$901 mln, down 13.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects typo in company name in headline)

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Feb 20 (Reuters) - Dah Chong Hong Holdings Ltd : * DCH holdings-...more announcement of results for the year ended 31 December 2013 * Says turnover for the group for the year ended 31 December 2013 decreased by 12.0 pct to HK$42,261 million * Says FY 2013 profit attributable HK$901 million versus HK$ 1.05 billion last year * Says the board of directors of DCH has proposed payment of final dividend of 10.72 HK cents per share * Expected that market for imported heavy duty trucks will recover in 2014 * China’s motor market is forecasted to grow by 10 pct in 2014 * FY turnover of motor and motor related business in 2013 decreased by 15.5 pct to HK$32.63 billion * Source text for Eikon *

