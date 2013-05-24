Japan's Dai-ichi to buy 40 pct in Indonesia's Panin Life-source

TOKYO, May 24 (Reuters) - Japan’s Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co Ltd has agreed to buy a 40 percent stake in Indonesia’s Panin Life for about 30 billion yen ($295 million), a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

Dai-ichi, one of Japan’s four largest life insurers, has been in talks with PT Panin Financial to buy a minority stake in its life insurance unit.

The announcement of the deal is likely to take several more days as the involved parties are yet to work out regulatory details and other matters, said the source, who declined to be named. ($1 = 101.4350 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)