FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Dai-ichi to buy 40 pct in Indonesia's Panin Life-source
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 24, 2013 / 8:07 AM / 4 years ago

Japan's Dai-ichi to buy 40 pct in Indonesia's Panin Life-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 24 (Reuters) - Japan’s Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co Ltd has agreed to buy a 40 percent stake in Indonesia’s Panin Life for about 30 billion yen ($295 million), a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

Dai-ichi, one of Japan’s four largest life insurers, has been in talks with PT Panin Financial to buy a minority stake in its life insurance unit.

The announcement of the deal is likely to take several more days as the involved parties are yet to work out regulatory details and other matters, said the source, who declined to be named. ($1 = 101.4350 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.