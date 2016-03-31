FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Daihatsu recalls 97,000 vehicles in Japan over parking brakes, ignition switches
March 31, 2016 / 5:45 AM / a year ago

Daihatsu recalls 97,000 vehicles in Japan over parking brakes, ignition switches

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 31 (Reuters) - Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd on Thursday said it has recalled a total of around 97,000 vehicles in Japan over potential defects in push-button ignition switches and parking brakes.

The Japanese mini-car manufacturer said it has recalled around 92,250 Move vehicles - a compact four-door hatchback available in Japan - over ignition switches which could fail to start. The recall involves models produced in 2014-2015.

Separately, Daihatsu added that it recalled 4,673 vehicles of the same model produced in 2015 over parking brakes which could fail to activate. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

