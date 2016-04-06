FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Daihatsu says no decision yet on which auto market to enter next
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
April 6, 2016 / 8:05 AM / a year ago

Daihatsu says no decision yet on which auto market to enter next

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KITAKYUSHU, Japan, April 6 (Reuters) - Japanese mini-vehicle maker Daihatsu Motor Co on Wednesday said that it planned to expand its presence in automobile markets in emerging countries, although it had yet to decide which market to enter next.

“We are in Indonesia and Malaysia at the moment, but we haven’t made a decision on which country we’d like to enter next,” President Masanori Mitsui told reporters during a visit to one of the company’s plants in southern Japan.

“This is something we will decide with Toyota ... given our expertise, it will likely be an emerging market.”

Toyota Motor Corp, the world’s largest automaker, in January announced it would buy out the shares in Daihatsu it didn’t already own in a deal worth about $3 billion which is aimed to strengthen its push into compact cars for emerging markets. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.