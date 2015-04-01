Court revives Apotex's bid to get non-infringement judgment on Benicar

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court Tuesday revived a bid by Apotex Inc to bring out a generic version of the high blood pressure medicine Benicar.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit reversed a decision by the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of Illinois, which had dismissed Apotex’s lawsuit asking for a declaratory judgment that its generic version of Benicar wouldn’t infringe Daiichi Sankyo Inc’s patent on the drug.

