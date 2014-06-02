Dai-ichi Life considers share issue to fund part of Protective Life buy -source

TOKYO, June 2 (Reuters) - Japanese insurer Dai-ichi Life Co is considering the possibility of issuing shares to raise funds if it successfully concludes advanced talks to buy Protective Life Corp of the United States, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Dai-ichi Life, Japan’s second-largest private-sector life insurer, is planning to fund half of the acquisition of the U.S. insurer - likely to be worth over $5 billion - from existing reserves, said the source, who was not authorised to discuss the matter publicly. The rest of the acquisition cost would come from funds raised externally, including a possible share issue, the course said.

The Japanese company plans to buy 100 percent of Birmingham, Alabama-based Protective Life, said the source.

Dai-ichi Life declined to comment.