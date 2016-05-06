FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Daiichi Sankyo announces outcome of arbitration proceeding with Ranbaxy
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
May 6, 2016 / 7:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Daiichi Sankyo announces outcome of arbitration proceeding with Ranbaxy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd :

* Says Daiichi Sankyo received a final award in the arbitration that it filed with the International Court of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce in November 2012 against the former shareholders Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd. on May 3

* Says they filed Ranbaxy concealed and misrepresented certain critical information concerning US Food and Drug Administration and Department of Justice investigations at the time of Daiichi Sankyo’s purchase of shares of Ranbaxy

* Says Ranbaxy to pay Daiichi Sankyo 25.63 billion Indian rupees as compensatory damages and 8.51 billion Indian rupees as interest

* Says Ranbaxy to pay Daiichi Sankyo $14.5 million for attorneys’ fees and expenses and $599,250 for arbitration costs which were incurred by Daiichi Sankyo

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/euVU9T

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.