BRIEF-Daiichi Sankyo announces outcome of arbitration proceeding with Ranbaxy

May 6 (Reuters) - Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd :

* Says Daiichi Sankyo received a final award in the arbitration that it filed with the International Court of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce in November 2012 against the former shareholders Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd. on May 3

* Says they filed Ranbaxy concealed and misrepresented certain critical information concerning US Food and Drug Administration and Department of Justice investigations at the time of Daiichi Sankyo’s purchase of shares of Ranbaxy

* Says Ranbaxy to pay Daiichi Sankyo 25.63 billion Indian rupees as compensatory damages and 8.51 billion Indian rupees as interest

* Says Ranbaxy to pay Daiichi Sankyo $14.5 million for attorneys’ fees and expenses and $599,250 for arbitration costs which were incurred by Daiichi Sankyo

