Daiichi Sankyo says Sun Pharma to buy Indian unit Ranbaxy

TOKYO, April 7 (Reuters) - Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd said on Monday Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will buy its Indian unit Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd , creating the world’s fifth-largest speciality generics company.

Daiichi Sankyo said in a statement that it agrees to vote its shares in Ranbaxy in favour of the acquisition through a share swap.

It said Ranbaxy shareholders will get 0.8 Sun Pharma shares for each Ranbaxy share. The merged company will also become the largest drug firm in India.