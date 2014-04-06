FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Daiichi Sankyo says Sun Pharma to buy Indian unit Ranbaxy
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 6, 2014 / 11:37 PM / 3 years ago

Daiichi Sankyo says Sun Pharma to buy Indian unit Ranbaxy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 7 (Reuters) - Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd said on Monday Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will buy its Indian unit Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd , creating the world’s fifth-largest speciality generics company.

Daiichi Sankyo said in a statement that it agrees to vote its shares in Ranbaxy in favour of the acquisition through a share swap.

It said Ranbaxy shareholders will get 0.8 Sun Pharma shares for each Ranbaxy share. The merged company will also become the largest drug firm in India.

Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.