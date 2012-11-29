FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Mitsui OSK to invest $183 mln into Daiichi Chuo Kisen -Nikkei
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 29, 2012 / 11:37 PM / 5 years ago

Japan's Mitsui OSK to invest $183 mln into Daiichi Chuo Kisen -Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Japan’s Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd plans to buy 15 billion yen ($183 million) of preferred shares issued by Daiichi Chuo Kisen Kaisha to shore up the loss-making shipping firm’s capital, the Nikkei business daily said on Friday.

Mitsui O.S.K., Japan’s second-biggest shipping firm, is Daiichi Chuo Kisen’s top shareholder with a 26 percent stake, and had extended a 15 billion yen credit line to the shipper in October, the paper said. ($1 = 82.1550 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.