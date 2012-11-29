Japan's Mitsui OSK to invest $183 mln into Daiichi Chuo Kisen -Nikkei

TOKYO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Japan’s Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd plans to buy 15 billion yen ($183 million) of preferred shares issued by Daiichi Chuo Kisen Kaisha to shore up the loss-making shipping firm’s capital, the Nikkei business daily said on Friday.

Mitsui O.S.K., Japan’s second-biggest shipping firm, is Daiichi Chuo Kisen’s top shareholder with a 26 percent stake, and had extended a 15 billion yen credit line to the shipper in October, the paper said. ($1 = 82.1550 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by John Mair)