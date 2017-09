March 4 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Daily Media Group Co Ltd

* Says its investment fund to acquire a 5.75 percent stake each in two digital information tech firms for a combined 100.1 million yuan ($16.29 million)

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/mew37v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1462 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)