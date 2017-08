Sept 30 (Reuters) - Online trading company IG Group Holdings Plc said it had agreed to buy news and research portal DailyFX and its associated assets from U.S. retail broker FXCM Inc for $40 million.

IG Group said the deal, which is expected to close by the end of October, would add about 5 million pounds ($6 million) to ongoing operating costs annually and add to earnings from IG's 2018 financial year. ($1 = 0.7715 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)