Sept 30 Online trading company IG Group Holdings Plc said it had agreed to buy news and research portal DailyFX and its associated assets from U.S. retail broker FXCM Inc for $40 million.

IG Group said the deal, which is expected to close by the end of October, would add about 5 million pounds ($6 million) to ongoing operating costs annually and add to earnings from IG's 2018 financial year. ($1 = 0.7715 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)