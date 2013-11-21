Daily Mail full year profit rises 10 pct

LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Daily Mail and General Trust , publisher of The Daily Mail newspaper, posted a 10 percent rise in full-year profit, helped by robust growth at its business to business and consumer units.

The group, which also publishes The Mail on Sunday and London’s Metro paper, on Thursday reported a pretax profit 282 million pounds ($455.99 million) for the year to the end of September on revenue 2 percent higher at 1.8 billion pounds.

The company was expected to report an average full-year pretax profit of 270.5 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The firm raised the full year dividend to 19.2 pence from 18 pence a year ago and said trading in the first quarter of its new financial year had been satisfactory.