Daily Mail CEO Morgan to step down at end of 2016
January 13, 2016 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

Daily Mail CEO Morgan to step down at end of 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Daily Mail & General Trust said its chief executive Martin Morgan would step down by the end of 2016, bringing an end to a spell in which he turned the publisher of the Daily Mail newspaper and website into a global media firm.

DMGT said the lengthy notice period would give it time to consider both internal and external candidates.

“Since joining the Group in 1989, I have seen significant change, particularly with the growth of our B2B operations, the development into a truly global company and the successful transition from print to digital,” he said.

Morgan, who became CEO in 2008, has overseen the development of the Daily Mail’s website into one of the most popular news outlets in the world due its strong focus on celebrity news.

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Sarah Young

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
