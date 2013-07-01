FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Rothermere seeks to acquire all Daily Mail voting shares
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 1, 2013 / 7:47 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Rothermere seeks to acquire all Daily Mail voting shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail, background)

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - Jonathan Harmsworth, the Viscount Rothermere, who owns a controlling stake in the trust that runs the British mid-market tabloid newspaper the Daily Mail, has made an approach to buy out the rest of the voting shares.

He has agreed to acquire voting shares from his uncle to raise his stake to 89.2 percent from 59.9 percent, the Daily Mail and General Trust (DMGT) said on Monday.

Rothermere, the firm’s chairman, also plans to acquire the remaining voting shares owned by his family by exchanging them for non-voting shares.

The non-voting shares in the DMGT, which are listed on the London stock exchange, are not directly affected by the deal and were trading up 0.5 percent at 773 pence in opening trade on Monday.

The Daily Mail newspaper was set up by Rothermere’s ancestors in 1896 and now forms part of the DMGT’s consumer business, alongside the Mail on Sunday and Metro, the free daily newspaper. The DMGT also has a business-to-business media unit group, including Euromoney. (Reporting by Rosalba O‘Brien; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.