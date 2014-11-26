FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Daily Mail says well positioned after strong full-year results
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 26, 2014 / 7:31 AM / 3 years ago

Daily Mail says well positioned after strong full-year results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Daily Mail and General Trust , the publisher of the Daily Mail tabloid and Mail Online website, reported full-year results slightly ahead of forecasts on Wednesday and said it was well positioned to deliver long-term growth.

The group announced the results as it also took a 45 million pound ($71 million) charge related to the delay of its software RMS one product.

Profit before tax in the year to the end of September was up 9 percent to 291 million pounds, compared with a consensus figure of 286 million pounds, helped by the strong performance of its trade division and its consumer newspaper business, including digital advertising.

”As reported in September, RMS’s operating margin is expected to be around 10 percent to 15 percent in full-year 2015, reflecting the delay of, and continued investment in, RMS(one).

“The board remains confident, however, that the group is well positioned to deliver its excellent long-term growth prospects.” (1 US dollar = 0.6365 British pound) (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by James Davey)

