FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Daily Mail group sees higher full-year earnings
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 21, 2015 / 6:47 AM / 2 years ago

Daily Mail group sees higher full-year earnings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - Daily Mail and General Trust , the publisher of the Mail Online website, said its full-year earnings per share would come in ahead of market expectations due to a reduced tax charge.

The group, which said the rest of its financial outlook remained in line with previous guidance, lifted the earnings forecast as it reported first-half adjusted profit before tax down 4 percent but in line with forecasts.

Trading was helped by cost savings in its media division which helped boost margins and profits in the DMG Media unit. That helped to counter the lower underlying revenues at the unit, where the growth from digital advertising revenues only partially offset the decline in print advertising and circulation revenues.

“We expect the year-on-year performance to improve during the second half, particularly within the Business to Business portfolio,” it said.

The group saw a lower tax charge due to a change in the geographical mix of profits and from previously unrecognised historic losses. (Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Li-mei Hoang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.