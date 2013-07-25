Daily Mail Q3 revenues rise on MailOnline boost

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - Britain’s Daily Mail said advertising growth at its MailOnline site and strength in its business-to-business (B2B) unit boosted underlying third-quarter revenue by 3 percent.

The company, which publishes the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday tabloids, said on Thursday that underlying third-quarter revenue came in at 448 million pounds ($688 million) and that its outlook for the year was unchanged.

In May, Daily Mail said it expected to deliver solid growth in profits this year driven by strength in its events division.

The group has had to rely on its more stable business-to-business (B2B) division and events unit in recent years to withstand the pressures on the consumer division from falling advertising revenues.

The company, which is also home to London’s Metro free paper and is the majority owner of business-to-business media group Euromoney, said that while newspaper advertising revenues fell 7 percent in the period, advertising revenues at its newspaper companion websites soared 41 percent.

Engagement with the MailOnline site continued to rise, said the company, up 29 percent in June on a monthly unique browser basis.

Euromoney said separately on Thursday that its revenues in the quarter rose 2 percent to 113.5 million pounds, helped by its events business and higher subscription sales.