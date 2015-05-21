FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rothermere Continuation to sell 2.8 mln shares in Daily Mail and General Trust
May 21, 2015 / 7:00 PM / 2 years ago

Rothermere Continuation to sell 2.8 mln shares in Daily Mail and General Trust

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - Rothermere Continuation Limited will sell 2.8 million existing shares in Daily Mail and General Trust Plc via an accelerated bookbuild, the bookrunner on the deal said on Thursday.

UBS, which is acting as the sole bookrunner on the deal, has priced the placing at 9.50 pounds, valuing the offering at 26.6 million pounds.

Rothermere Continuation has agreed to a 90-day lock-up period following the close of the transaction, UBS said. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

