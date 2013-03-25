UPDATE 1-Digital delivers ad revenue growth at Daily Mail

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - British newspaper group Daily Mail said digital advertising revenue at its MailOnline site grew 59 percent in the five months to end-February, offsetting a 8 percent decline in advertising at its print titles.

MailOnline attracted 111 million unique browsers in February, the group said on Monday, 22 percent up on a year ago. The site was expected to generate revenue of about 3.4 million pounds ($5.2 million) in March, and full-year revenue of about 45 million pounds.

The company, which publishes the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday tabloids, said underlying revenue for the five-month period grew 2 percent, helped by a solid performance from its business-to-business operations.

Revenue at its newspaper and website unit fell 2 percent as a 6 percent drop in circulation revenue was only partly offset by 1 percent growth in advertising, it said.