FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Digital delivers ad revenue growth at Daily Mail
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Advertising/Marketing
March 25, 2013 / 7:41 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Digital delivers ad revenue growth at Daily Mail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - British newspaper group Daily Mail said digital advertising revenue at its MailOnline site grew 59 percent in the five months to end-February, offsetting a 8 percent decline in advertising at its print titles.

MailOnline attracted 111 million unique browsers in February, the group said on Monday, 22 percent up on a year ago. The site was expected to generate revenue of about 3.4 million pounds ($5.2 million) in March, and full-year revenue of about 45 million pounds.

The company, which publishes the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday tabloids, said underlying revenue for the five-month period grew 2 percent, helped by a solid performance from its business-to-business operations.

Revenue at its newspaper and website unit fell 2 percent as a 6 percent drop in circulation revenue was only partly offset by 1 percent growth in advertising, it said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.