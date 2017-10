LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Daily Mail and General Trust PLC : * Trading in line with our expectations; outlook for the year unchanged: * Revenue for the first quarter of £503 million, underlying# growth of 3% on

last year * Debt at 30th December, 2012 rose from £613 m at 30th September, 2012 to £767

m * Underlying# revenue decline of 4% at associated newspapers (now dmg media);