LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Daily Mail and General Trust PLC : * Profit* before tax of £255M, up 10% * FY group revenues down 1%, an underlying# increase of 3% * Share buy back programme of up to £100M over the coming year * Entered new FY with our businesses performing well & in line with our

expectations * Full year dividend increased by 6% to 18.0P. * B2b businesses are expected to make good progress in the year ahead