FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vivendi to offer 250 mln for Orange's Dailymotion - source
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 6, 2015 / 4:26 PM / 2 years ago

Vivendi to offer 250 mln for Orange's Dailymotion - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 6 (Reuters) - French media group Vivendi has made a 250 million euro ($274.65 million) indicative offer for most of Dailymotion, the video-sharing website owned by French telecoms group Orange, a source said on Monday.

The source said that Orange’s board would meet on Tuesday to discuss Vivendi’s proposal.

Vivendi, Orange and the French government all declined to comment.

Le Monde had earlier reported Vivendi’s plans to make the offer.

$1 = 0.9102 euros Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic, writing by Astrid Wendlandt. Editing by Jean-Michel Belot and Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.