FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vivendi, Iliad's Niel make bids for Dailymotion-report
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 3, 2013 / 9:06 AM / in 4 years

Vivendi, Iliad's Niel make bids for Dailymotion-report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, May 3 (Reuters) - Entertainment group Vivendi has offered to buy France Telecom’s Dailymotion, an online video-sharing service at the centre of a row over political interference in French companies, news website Wansquare reported on Friday.

A consortium made up of Iliad founder Xavier Niel, Lazard banker Matthieu Pigasse and industrialist Pierre Berge has also made a bid, although at a much lower price than previously offered by U.S.-based web portal Yahoo, the website said.

France Telecom had been in talks to sell a 75-percent stake in Dailymotion to Yahoo, but the plan met with opposition from French Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg.

Montebourg said he disliked the idea of one of France’s most successful start-ups being “devoured” by Americans.

His intervention reignited a debate about state interference in the French economy. French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici on Thursday distanced himself from Montebourg’s stance saying: “I was not particularly involved in this case.”

The head of France Telecom, Stephane Richard, told Le Figaro newspaper he had already received new proposals from “European media giants”, without giving details.

Vivendi declined to comment. Iliad was not immediately available to comment on the reports of its interest in the website which competes with Google’s YouTube.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.