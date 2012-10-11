FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Abu Dhabi's Aabar sells entire stake in Daimler
October 11, 2012

Abu Dhabi's Aabar sells entire stake in Daimler

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund Aabar sold the remainder of its 3.07 percent stake in Daimler on Oct. 5, the German automotive group said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

“We continue to be very pleased with our current shareholder structure,” a spokesman for Daimler said, pointing for example to the recebt increase in Kuwait’s stake to 7.6 percent from a previous 6.9 percent.

While Aabar no longer owns any shares in Daimler, the regulatory filing said it still owns cash-settled call options equivalent to 12.75 percent of Daimler’s shares.

Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner

