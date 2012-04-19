FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Abu Dhabi prepares sale of Daimler stake -sources
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 19, 2012 / 11:06 AM / 5 years ago

Abu Dhabi prepares sale of Daimler stake -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 19 (Reuters) - Daimler’s largest investor, the oil rich emirate of Abu Dhabi, is preparing to sell its 9 percent stake in the German automotive group, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters on Thursday, confirming a magazine report.

“Abu Dhabi has been mulling an exit for some time now,” said one of the sources.

The emirate’s sovereign wealth fund Aabar became Daimler’s largest investor after buying a 9.1 percent holding for 1.95 billion euros ($2.6 billion) in 2009.

The German carmaker’s share price has since doubled, meaning the stake now has a market value of just over 4 billion euros.

A Daimler spokesman said the car maker had no knowledge of any plans by Aabar to reduce its Daimler stake, adding that there had been no talks with Aarbar on the matter. (Reporting by Philipp Halstrick and Hendrick Sackmann)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.