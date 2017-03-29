Daimler says expects record sales for Mercedes-Benz cars in Q1

BERLIN, March 29 (Reuters) - Daimler is expecting record sales volumes for its Mercedes-Benz cars division in the first quarter of the year, the company said on Wednesday.

"The positive sales trend continued in March," Daimler said in a statement ahead of its annual shareholder meeting.

Daimler said it expected to bring more than 10 new electric cars to the market by 2022. It had previously given the time frame for that goal as 2025.

The company also confirmed its full-year group sales and earnings targets. (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)