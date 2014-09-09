FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Daimler ready to discuss Aston Martin cooperation with new CEO
September 9, 2014

Daimler ready to discuss Aston Martin cooperation with new CEO

Edward Taylor

1 Min Read

Affalterbach, Germany, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Daimler is “fundamentally open” to talks on deeper cooperation with Aston Martin’s new chief executive, the head of the German luxury carmaker Dieter Zetsche said on Tuesday.

Speaking a week after the British carmaker named Nissan executive Andy Palmer as its new boss, Zetsche said Palmer would be missed in Daimler’s dealings with Renault-Nissan but a plus in its collaboration with Aston.

“It’s now up the new CEO to further develop Aston Martin’s strategy,” the Daimler chief executive told Reuters when asked about deeper cooperation with privately held Aston Martin.

“We’re fundamentally open to all talks,” he said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Writing by Laurence Frost)

