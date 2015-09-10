FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Daimler in talks with BAIC about stake, result unclear -CEO
September 10, 2015

Daimler in talks with BAIC about stake, result unclear -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Daimler is in talks with BAIC Motor about the Chinese auto maker taking a stake in the German carmaker but it is unclear whether the move will yield “concrete steps”, Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said.

“We have said from the start that it could lead to a cross-over involvement,” Zetsche told Reuters on Thursday.

Daimler already owns a 10 percent stake in BAIC. Reuters reported last month that the Chinese manufacturer was in talks with Daimler about taking a stake in the Stuttgart-based company, citing sources. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

