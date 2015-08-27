FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
August 27, 2015 / 12:16 PM / 2 years ago

China's BAIC in talks to take Daimler stake -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 27 (Reuters) - BAIC Motor, the Hong-Kong listed passenger car unit of China’s Beijing Automotive Group (BAIC) is in talks with Daimler AG about taking a stake in the German maker of luxury cars, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Chinese media reported earlier that Chinese automaker BAIC Motor was interested in taking a stake.

Upon being asked about the report, which said Beijing Automotive was in talks to buy a major stake in Daimler, the German auto maker said it was happy with its current shareholder structure but said it was always pleased about interest from potential long-term investors.

“BAIC is our most important partner in China,” Daimler said. “Generally speaking we want to remain attractive for long term investors. Investors from China are also welcome.” (Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Jan Schwartz; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

