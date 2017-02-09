FRANKFURT Feb 9 Daimler trucks chief
Wolfgang Bernhard, a maverick manager once seen as a successor
to Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche, has made clear he does not
want his contract extended, German magazine Der Spiegel said.
Bernhard's contract is due to expire in February 2018.
Daimler declined to comment.
Spiegel said supervisory board members, who were going to
discuss extending Bernhard's contract at a meeting on Friday,
were surprised to learn that Bernhard would not stay on if
offered an extension, Der Spiegel said, citing unidentified
company sources.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor and Ilona Wissenbach; editing by
Susan Thomas)