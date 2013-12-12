FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Daimler to name ex-BMW CEO, others to supervisory board - paper
December 12, 2013 / 6:56 AM / 4 years ago

Daimler to name ex-BMW CEO, others to supervisory board - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Daimler is set to name Bernd Pischetsrieder, a former chief executive of rival BMW , to its supervisory board next year as it seeks to add managers with knowledge of the automotive industry, a newspaper reported.

Siemens’ new CEO Joe Kaeser and Bernd Bohr, the former chief of automotive supplier Robert Bosch’s car parts division, will also be added to the board, German daily Handelsblatt on Thursday cited sources close to the supervisory board as saying.

The three prominent German managers are to replace former Philips CEO Gerard Kleisterlee, Lloyd Trotter and former Dresdner Bank CEO Bernhard Walter, who are due to retire from the board next year, the paper said.

Daimler will seek shareholder approval of the new appointments at its annual shareholders’ meeting on April 9, it said.

Daimler was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Edward Taylor; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
