FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Daimler to invest 170 mln eur in new Brazil car plant
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
October 1, 2013 / 4:25 PM / in 4 years

Daimler to invest 170 mln eur in new Brazil car plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Germany’s Daimler plans to build a new car factory in Brazil, becoming the third German premium automaker to announce such plans within the past year.

The Stuttgart-based company said on Tuesday it would invest around 170 million euros ($230 million) to set up a shop in Iracemapolis near Sao Paulo, where it aims to manufacture up to 20,000 Mercedes-Benz C-Class and GLA cars annually.

“We will be localizing two highly attractive products with top Mercedes quality, for which we see great potential in the Brazilian premium segment,” said Andreas Renschler, head of production and procurement at Mercedes-Benz Cars.

$1 = 0.7387 euros Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner. Editing by Harro ten Wolde

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.