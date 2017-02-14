FRANKFURT Feb 14 Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche's total pay including bonuses dropped 21 percent to 7.6 million euros ($8 million) last year, when the group reported a slight decline in annual operating profit, the company's annual report showed on Tuesday.

Zetsche, who has for years been one of Germany's best-paid CEOs, pocketed a total of 13.8 million euros in 2016 once share awards are included, but this was also down on the year before's total of 14.4 million euros, the report showed.

($1 = 0.9416 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Patricia Uhlig; Editing by Adrian Croft and David Holmes)