India launches record 104 satellites at one go
NEW DELHI, Feb 15 India successfully launched 104 satellites in a single mission on Wednesday, setting what its space agency says is a world record of launching the most satellites at one go.
FRANKFURT Feb 14 Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche's total pay including bonuses dropped 21 percent to 7.6 million euros ($8 million) last year, when the group reported a slight decline in annual operating profit, the company's annual report showed on Tuesday.
Zetsche, who has for years been one of Germany's best-paid CEOs, pocketed a total of 13.8 million euros in 2016 once share awards are included, but this was also down on the year before's total of 14.4 million euros, the report showed.
($1 = 0.9416 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Patricia Uhlig; Editing by Adrian Croft and David Holmes)
NEW DELHI, Feb 15 India successfully launched 104 satellites in a single mission on Wednesday, setting what its space agency says is a world record of launching the most satellites at one go.
SINGAPORE, Feb 15 Singapore's retail sales in December rose from a year earlier, helped by a surge in sales of medical goods and toiletries, data showed on Wednesday.
BEIJING, Feb 15 China's industry ministry released a second batch of green energy vehicles slated to be eligible for subsidies this year, although the pace of approvals has slowed amid increased oversight on the sector.