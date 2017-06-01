FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Daimler, BAIC agree to make electric cars in China - German govt
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 1, 2017 / 8:24 AM / 3 months ago

Daimler, BAIC agree to make electric cars in China - German govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 1 (Reuters) - Daimler will sign a memorandum of understanding with China's BAIC Motor Corporation about producing a Mercedes-Benz electric car, German government documents showed on Thursday.

Daimler's China chief Hubertus Troska and BAIC Group's Xu Heyi will formally agree to upgrade production facilities in Beijing to allow German luxury brand Mercedes-Benz to introduce an electric car in China, the agenda to a signing ceremony in Berlin showed.

Daimler already has a factory in Beijing together with joint venture partner Beijing-Benz Automotive where it makes Mercedes-Benz vehicles powered with conventional combustion engines.

The agenda to the Germany-China summit also showed that Volkswagen is due to sign a contract with Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co about production, research and development of electric cars in China. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

