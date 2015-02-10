FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Daimler targets at least 10 pct sales growth in China this year
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 10, 2015 / 1:51 AM / 3 years ago

Daimler targets at least 10 pct sales growth in China this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Feb 10 (Reuters) - German premium automaker Daimler is targeting minimum sales growth of 10 percent this year, the company’s China chief Hubertus Troska told reporters in Beijing on Tuesday.

Troska said last December that the company’s Mercedes-Benz brand may sell well over 300,000 cars in China for 2015. Mercedes’ sales grew 30 percent in 2014.

Sources told Reuters last month that Daimler paid roughly 1 billion yuan ($160 million) in subsidies to China-based Mercedes dealers after they failed to meet aggressive 2014 sales targets set by the company.

German Rivals Audi and BMW have made similar payments to dealers which have experienced weaker sales growth as China’s economy slows and the world’s largest auto market matures.

$1 = 6.2484 yuan Reporting by Jake Spring and Norihiko Shirouzu; Writing by John Ruwitch; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

