Daimler, BAIC agree steps to expand China capacity
October 10, 2014 / 9:41 AM / 3 years ago

Daimler, BAIC agree steps to expand China capacity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Daimler and Beijing Automotive Industry Corp IPO-BAC.SS agreed to deepen a strategic partnership that will include further localisation of luxury cars by the German manufacturer.

The partnership expansion is worth about 1 billion euros($1.27 billion), Daimler said on Friday, adding the agreement was signed on the occasion of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang’s visit in Berlin.

Daimler said the accord is part of a 4 billion-euro China investment plan to increase auto production at their joint venture by 2015.

$1 = 0.7895 euro Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan

