Daimler to put extra board member in charge of China-report
November 18, 2012 / 4:45 PM / in 5 years

Daimler to put extra board member in charge of China-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 18 (Reuters) - German luxury carmaker Daimler will enlarge its management board to put a top executive in charge of its troublesome Chinese car business, a German magazine reported on Sunday.

The additional eighth executive board seat will be created at the group’s upcoming supervisory board meeting, weekly Der Spiegel reported, without specifying its sources.

A Daimler spokesman declined to comment.

Daimler’s flagship car brand Mercedes lags larger German premium names BMW and Audi in China. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by David Cowell)

