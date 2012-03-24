FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Daimler to present electric car for China-magazine
March 24, 2012

Daimler to present electric car for China-magazine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 24 (Reuters) - Luxury car maker Daimler will present a study of an electric car for the Chinese market at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in late April, a company board member told a German magazine.

“We will present a study that will show how the electric car could look like as a serial model and what it can perform,” Thomas Weber told WirtschaftsWoche in an excerpt of an article sent ahead of its publication on Monday.

He said that the car, based on Daimler’s old B-model, was to be sold in China under a completely different brand name.

Daimler operates a 600 million yuan ($95 million) electric car venture with BYD, a Chinese carmaker backed by U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett.

“We are on schedule regarding the work we do with BYD and continue to see the joint venture as very positive,” Weber said. ($1 = 6.3078 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Jason Neely)

