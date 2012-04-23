FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mercedes to at least match rivals growth in China
April 23, 2012 / 7:40 AM / 5 years ago

Mercedes to at least match rivals growth in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 23 (Reuters) - Daimler’s flagship luxury brand Mercedes-Benz expects it will at least keep pace with the 15-20 percent growth of the overall premium car market in China this year, its chief executive said.

China is the key growth driver for companies like BMW and Mercedes. Volkswagen’s Audi counts China as its single largest market, responsible for a quarter of its volumes.

Last year, the Mercedes brand increased sales in China by nearly 31 percent to 193,339 vehicles, or 15 percent of its total figure for 2011. (Reporting by Irene Preisinger, writing by Christiaan Hetzner)

