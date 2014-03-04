FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Daimler says February sales growth very similar to January
March 4, 2014 / 11:56 AM / 4 years ago

Daimler says February sales growth very similar to January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, March 4 (Reuters) - Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said the growth rates for Mercedes-Benz in China were still strong.

Mercedes-Benz had 45 percent sales growth in China in January. “It seems that February was very similar,” Zetsche told Reuters Insider television at the Geneva Motor Show on Tuesday.

Daimler’s Mercedes-Benz unit said in January vehicle sales in China rose 11 percent in 2013 over the previous year and reiterated plans to sell more than 300,000 cars a year by 2015. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Marilyn Gerlach and Louise Heavens)

