a year ago
Mercedes' China H2 sales may slow as new E-Class output raised - Daimler
August 22, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

Mercedes' China H2 sales may slow as new E-Class output raised - Daimler

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz sales in China may slow in the second half of 2016 while the company ramps up production of its new E-Class model, Daimler's China head said on Monday.

Hubertus Troska said that he doesn't expect local production of the new E-Class to reach full capacity until the fourth quarter of 2016. He was speaking at a media roundtable in Beijing.

China sales for Mercedes-Benz were up 26.2 percent to 37,277 cars in July, the company said earlier this month. (Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
