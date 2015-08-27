Daimler says would welcome new Chinese long-term investor

FRANKFURT, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Daimler AG on Thursday signalled it was open to welcoming new long-term shareholders from China, responding to a media report that Chinese automaker BAIC Motor was interested in taking a stake.

Upon being asked about a report in the Beijing Times, which said Beijing Automotive was in talks to buy a major stake in Daimler, the German auto maker said it was happy with its current shareholder structure but said it was always pleased about interest from potential long-term investors.

“BAIC is our most important partner in China,” Daimler said. “Generally speaking we want to remain attractive for long term investors. Investors from China are also welcome.”