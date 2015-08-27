FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Daimler says would welcome new Chinese long-term investor
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
August 27, 2015 / 7:40 AM / 2 years ago

Daimler says would welcome new Chinese long-term investor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Daimler AG on Thursday signalled it was open to welcoming new long-term shareholders from China, responding to a media report that Chinese automaker BAIC Motor was interested in taking a stake.

Upon being asked about a report in the Beijing Times, which said Beijing Automotive was in talks to buy a major stake in Daimler, the German auto maker said it was happy with its current shareholder structure but said it was always pleased about interest from potential long-term investors.

“BAIC is our most important partner in China,” Daimler said. “Generally speaking we want to remain attractive for long term investors. Investors from China are also welcome.”

Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

