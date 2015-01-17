Daimler to extend contract of China division boss - paper

FRANKFURT, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Daimler AG will extend the contract of the head of its China division Hubertus Troska, who is also a board member, the newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung said on Saturday.

The supervisory board will extend his contract at its February meeting, the newspaper said without naming sources.

A spokesman for Daimler was not immediately available for comment.

Troska’s contract was due to expire in 2015, the paper said in the summary of an article sent to media ahead its next publication date. He joined Daimler in 1988.

Daimler remains optimistic about sales growth in China in 2015 after delivering a record number of cars there in 2014. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins. Editing by Jane Merriman)