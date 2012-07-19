Daimler Trucks' Chinese JV to build new plant

FRANKFURT, July 19 (Reuters) - Daimler Trucks, the world’s largest commercial vehicle maker, said its Chinese joint venture will invest more than 1 billion yuan ($157 million) to build a new plant in Beijing capable of building up to 45,000 engines per year.

The plant, which is scheduled for completion in 2014, will manufacture OM 457-type engines for Auman brand trucks built by Daimler’s local joint venture BFDA founded together with partner Beiqi Foton.

Whereas up to 40 percent of the engine components will be produced in China when the new plant begins engine manufacturing operations, the localisation rate is scheduled to be raised to more than 65 percent in the medium and long term.

Until then Daimler’s Mercedes-Benz plant in Mannheim will supply engines to its China JV.